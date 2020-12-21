Video
5 km road at Baraigram remains unrepaired for two years

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

The unrepaired road. photo: observer

The unrepaired road. photo: observer

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Dec 20: People of Baraigram Upazila and adjoining areas in the district are suffering immensely because a five kilometre road from Baraigram Thana Mor via Laxmikole Bazaar to Royna Bharat Haat has remained unrepaired in two years due to negligence of the concerned contractor.
There are different important establishments including Baraigram Hospital, Baraigram Municipality, Baraigram Police Station, sub-registry office, three small and big bazaars, and a government college on both sides of the road.
During both rainy and dry seasons, the road turns deplorable.
Sources said, local lawmaker Professor Abdul Kuddus inaugurated the repairing work on November 2, 2018. Contractor Mir Habibul Alam got the work order at Tk 11.82 crore.
In March, 2019, the contractor's men started the work by removing the broken carpeting slabs. Later, they cast sand and stone abruptly in phases. But they did not carpet it. As a result, the road turns muddy during the rainy season and dusty during the dry season.
Thousands of people including patients, police, municipality dwellers, and traders of Laxmikole Bazaar are suffering much.
A pharmacy owner Abdur Awal at Laxmikole Bazaar said it is difficult to stay in the shop for the flying dusts from the road.
A motor mechanic Selim Hossen of Puraton Hall Mor said, "I have never seen to leave road repairing work undone for years."
Every day, hundreds of transports are plying through this road. Hit by the speedy vehicles, brick chips are scattering around and pedestrians are being injured.
Upazila Unit President of Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik Khademul Islam said there is no reason to take so long time to repair a five km road. Negligence by Roads and Highways Division (RHD) has also delayed the repair. As result, thousands of people are suffering every day.
Natore RHD Executive Engineer Abdur Rahim admitted the public hazard for this deplorable road.
He said the carpeting of the road has remained undone. The contractor has been issued extended working time.
"I have asked the contractor to finish it quickly," he added.



