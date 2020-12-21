Seven killed, 32 injured in road mishaps in six districts

Seven persons including a police official were killed and 32 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Barguna, Rajshahi, Jashore, Gopalganj, Mymensingh and Patuakhali, in three days.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A journalist was killed in a road accident in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Mostafizur Rahman Jitu, 27, son of Solaiman Kobir Shahin of Bainchatki area, was the upazila correspondent of Dainik Dhaka.

Local sources said a prison van of Ansar and Village Defence Party hit a motorcycle carrying Jitu in Kakchira Bainchatki area at around 11:30am, which left him seriously injured.

He was taken to Barguna General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Hearing the news, locals blocked the road and vandalised the prison van.

Additional Superintend of Police Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken soon.

RAJSHAHI: A cosmetics trader was killed in a road accident in Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Asadul Haque, 45, son of Fakir Hazi, a resident of Balihar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Super Sony' hit Asadul from behind in Bagha New Bus Stand area at around 10:30pm, while he was returning home riding by bicycle after closing his cosmetics shop in Narayanpur Bazar, which left him dead on the spot. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident.

However, the deceased was buried at his family graveyard at around 11am on Sunday.

JASHORE: Two madrasa students were killed and 17 others injured in a road accident on the Jashore-Magura Highway in the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased were identified as Shahin Hossain, son of Sarafat Molla of Basatpur Village in Shoilakupa Upazila of Jhenidah, and Mehedi Hasan, 17, son of Ismail Hossain of Lauri Village in Monirampur Upazila of Jashore. They both were students of Hudarahapur Hamius Sunna Kaomi Madrasa.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Hudorajapur area at around 2:30pm, which left 19 passengers injured.

Of the injured, 11 were rushed to Jashore General Hospital in critical condition, where the on-duty physicians declared Shahin dead.

Later, Mehedi Hasan died there while undergoing treatment.

GOPALGANJ: A man was killed and 15 others were injured as a bus plunged into a ditch after hitting a motorcycle in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Shaharul Alam Iran, 30, son of Nur Jalal Mazumder, a resident of Sultanshahi Village in the upazila.

Sadar PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Mizanur Rahman said a bus hit a motorcycle in Tutbati area at around 3pm, later it fell into a ditch nearby the road, leaving 16 passengers injured.

Later, Shaharul Alam succumbed to his injuries at Gopalganj General Hospital, the SI added.

MYMENSINGH: A college student, who received injuries in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on December 10, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early Saturday.

Deceased Sohag Mia was the son of Mozammel Haq, a resident of Gouripur Municipality in the district. He was a third-year honours student of Gouripur Government College.

Kotwali PS SI Shuvra Saha said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a three-wheeler (locally known as Mahendra) collided head-on in Puliamari area of Sadar Upazila on December 10, which left him seriously injured.

He was admitted to DMCH, where he died at early hours, the SI added.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A police official was killed in a road accident in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Md Enayet Hossain, 45, was an assistant SI posted at Nalchhiti PS in Jhalakathi District. He was a resident of Gachhani Village under Banshbaria Union in Dashmina Upazila of the district. Bauphal PS OC Md Mostafezur Rahman said Enayet was returning home from his workplace riding by a motorcycle. On the way, the motorcycle fell on the ground as he lost control over the steering at around 7:45pm, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him and took to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the ASI dead.








