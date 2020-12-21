Video
Home Countryside

Seven shops burnt in two districts

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Our Correspondents

Seven shops were burnt in separate fire incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Pirojpur, on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday.
NOAKHALI: At least five shops were gutted in fire in Hatiya Upazila of the district early Sunday.
It was learnt that the fire broke out in a poultry shop at Chaumuhani Bazaar at midnight and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.
Being informed, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flame.
Nabir Uddin, president of the Chaumuhani Bazar Banik Samiti, said the loss caused by fire expected to be around Tk 1 crore.
PIROJPUR: Two shops were gutted in fire in the district town on Saturday night.
The fire originated from a burning cigarette in Damodar Bridge area at around 9pm and spread over to a nearby grocery and a fruit shops.
Being informed, fire fighters rushed in and controlled the flame after an hour of trying.
The affected claimed goods worth about Tk 2,50,000 were completely destroyed due to the fire.
Pirojpur Fire Service Station Deputy Assistant Director Md Abdul Maleque confirmed the incident.


