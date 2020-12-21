Video
Farmers decline to supply paddy, rice to food godown at Baraigram

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

 

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Dec 20: Farmers and rice millers are not interested to supply paddy and rice to government food godown in Baraigram Upazila of the district.
 In open market, Aman produces are selling at higher prices than the government rates. According to sources concerned, the increased prices of paddy and rice of Transplanted (T) Aman in the open market have attracted them.
This T-Aman season, of 63 rice millers in the upazila, 12 ones have signed contracts with the government to supply rice.
On December 7, the government procurement of rice was inaugurated. Through Banpara food godown, the procurement began with collection of paddy and rice.
In the last 12 days since the inauguration, 20 metric tons (MT) of rice was procured by this godown. With this poor collection, the government procurement drive is set to bog down.
According to sources in the Food Department, the collection drive will continue till February 28.
This year, at the rate of Tk 1,040 per maund, 681 MT of T-Aman paddy and 3,036 MT rice at Tk 37 per kg will be procured.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Sharmin Sultana said, in the upazila, 70,424 MT of paddy have been produced from 14,755 hectares (ha) of land this year.
A farmer of Mahanandagachha Village Rabiul Karim said, they are selling paddy at Tk 1,200-1,300 per maund in the open market. Besides, wholesalers are coming to their houses for purchasing paddy. They are not facing any hassle. Also, they are not counting transporting cost.
"So, we are not going to face hassle in the open market," he explained.
General Secretary of Upazila Rice Mills Owners Association Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal said, in the last Boro season, millers were to supply rice to government godowns incurring losses of Tk 5-6 per kg.
This season's rice price is Tk 45-46 per kg. In supplying to godowns, a loss of Tk 8-9 per kg is being counted, he pointed out.
"If we are to supply rice counting losses every season, we are to be in the road. So, without further discussion, millers are not agreeing to make supply," he added.
Upazila Food Controller Afroz Parvin said, "A problem has been created with the collection process for increased prices of paddy-rice in open market."
In reply to a question, she said the highest authorities can tell whether the present government rates will be raised or not.
She warned, action measures will be taken against the un-contracted millers.




