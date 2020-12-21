Video
Home Countryside

Jibon Kheya providing free treatment to coastal people

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

The floating hospital 'Jibon Kheya'. photo: observer

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Dec 20: Bidyanondo Foundation, a voluntary organisation, is providing free healthcare to the people of the Meghna River coastal areas in the district.
They are providing the service through a floating hospital named "Jibon Kheya" in Kamalnagar and Ramgati upazilas here.
The service was inaugurated in Nasirganj area along the Meghna Riverbank on Wednesday last and will continue till September 24.
The treatment is being provided in cooperation with Bangladesh Coast Guard.
A total of 25 volunteers including physicians of medicine, gynaecology, ENT and dental disciplines are providing the service. Besides, free prescriptions and medicines are also being given.
Volunteer of the foundation Faruk Ahmed said, due to financial crisis, people of coastal areas do not get proper treatment. The initiative has been taken considering the matter.


