Boy dies from drinking liquor at Shahjadpur of Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Dec 20: A boy died from drinking liquor while three others fell ill in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district.

The deceased is Rubel, a resident of the upazila.

Confirming the matter, Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Rakib Hasan said Rubel and three others drank liquor on Friday night and fell sick.

Rubel was first taken to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex at around 2am on Saturday and later shifted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, his friends Mokter, Samrat and Al-Amin were taken to the Upazila Health Complex on Saturday morning and, later, they were taken to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital following deterioration of their health condition.

Of them, Moktar is in critical condition, the RMO added.

The hospital sources said they all are the students of school and

