Road development work in Netrakona on

NETRAKONA, Dec 20: Digging earth is going on to develop a road from Palpara to Gara in the district, according to official sources.

With the finishing of the earth filling, local suffering will go, locals said. It is located at Ward No. 2 of the municipality.

A Sadar Upazila Juba League leader Sarker Shahin said, since the inclusion in the municipality, Palpara had been remaining deprived of basic citizen rights, such as road, gas, power, water, drainage and sewerage. Netrakona is a first category of municipality, he referred.

A local Abdur Rashid referred to electioneering promise by mayor and councillors of resolving citizen problems and adversaries, saying, yet after the election win, they just forget about it.

He pointed out, in the rainy season, commuters including office goers, workers and students have to walk through muddy road. Serious trouble is faced by pregnant mothers and patients, he maintained. Locals have been demanding for a permanent road stretching from Palpara to Gara.

Local Hatim Sawdagar referred to a troubled burying case saying, once one died in the rainy season and the body was taken to graveyard by crossing waist level water road on foot.

In processing the road development, local political leaders like district Awami League Office Secretary Mazharul Islam, central Juba League leader Advocate Biddyut Pal, district Swechchhasebak League leader Mokammel Haque and Sadar Upazila Juba League leader Sarker Shahin played pivotal role. The project has begun on block allocation of State Minister for Social Welfare Bir Muktijoddha Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP.







