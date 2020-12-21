Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Road development work in Netrakona on

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

NETRAKONA, Dec 20: Digging earth is going on to develop a road from Palpara to Gara in the district, according to official sources.
With the finishing of the earth filling, local suffering will go, locals said. It is located at Ward No. 2 of the municipality.
A Sadar Upazila Juba League leader Sarker Shahin said, since the inclusion in the municipality, Palpara had been remaining deprived of basic citizen rights, such as road, gas, power, water, drainage and sewerage. Netrakona is a first category of municipality, he referred.
A local Abdur Rashid referred to electioneering promise by mayor and councillors of resolving citizen problems and adversaries, saying, yet after the election win, they just forget about it.
He pointed out, in the rainy season, commuters including office goers, workers and students have to walk through muddy road.  Serious trouble is faced by pregnant mothers and patients, he maintained. Locals have been demanding for a permanent road stretching from Palpara to Gara.
Local Hatim Sawdagar referred to a troubled burying case saying, once one died in the rainy season and the body was taken to graveyard by crossing waist level water road on foot.
In processing the road development, local political leaders like district Awami League Office Secretary Mazharul Islam, central Juba League leader Advocate Biddyut Pal, district Swechchhasebak League leader Mokammel Haque and Sadar Upazila Juba League leader Sarker Shahin played pivotal role. The project has begun on block allocation of State Minister for Social Welfare Bir Muktijoddha Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru, MP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 km road at Baraigram remains unrepaired for two years
Seven killed, 32 injured in road mishaps in six districts
Seven shops burnt in two districts
Farmers decline to supply paddy, rice to food godown at Baraigram
63rd sugarcane crushing programme of Thakurgaon Sugar Mills
Jibon Kheya providing free treatment to coastal people
Boy dies from drinking liquor at Shahjadpur of Sirajganj
Road development work in Netrakona on


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft