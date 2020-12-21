One shot to death at Fultala

FULTALA, KHULNA, Dec 20: A man, who was once an extremist and surrendered to the home minister in 2019, was shot to death by miscreants in Fultala Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Hemayet Hossain Lipu, 42, son of A Samad alias Dholu Molla, was a resident of Tajpur Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fultala Police Station (PS) Mahatab Uddin said two unidentified motorcyclists shot Lipu in front of Handling Labour Union Office in Goruhat area at around 7pm while he was sitting there with three of his friends. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to the PS.

Filing of a case is underway in this connection, the OC added.








