BARISHAL, Dec 20: Rabeya Begum, wife of late Aziz Akon, died of old age complications at her residence in the city on Friday morning. She was 80.

She was the mother of Barishal Judge Court Public Prosecutor Advocate AKM Jahangir.

Her namaz-e-janaza was held on Amanatganj Eidgaon Field after Asr prayer.

Later, she was buried at Barishal Muslim Graveyard.

Rabeya Begum left six sons, two daughters, grandchildren and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.