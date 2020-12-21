2 more contract corona in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Dec 20: Two more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,459 here.

Civil Surgeon Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday night.

Of the newly infected persons, one is in Sadar and another in Pirganj upazilas.

The sample sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital and Thakurgaon CDC in the last 24 hours for test came in hand on the day where two persons were found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 1,255 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 27 died of it in the district.





