Ex-MP dies of corona in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Dec 20: Former lawmaker and adviser of the district unit of Awami League (AL) Samsuddin Ahmed died of coronavirus.

He breathed his last at the United Hospital in Dhaka at around 1:15 am on Sunday. He was 76.

Harirampur Upazila Unit AL Office Secretary Shahinur Rahman confirmed the matter.

The MP contracted the virus on December 1, he added.

Samsuddin Ahmed was elected as an independent MP from Manikganj-2 Parliamentary Seat (Harirampur-Shibalay) in 2001.

He was a resident of Bhelbad Village under Harukandi Union in Harirampur Upazila of the district.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Patgram Anath Bandhu Government High School Field after Zuhr prayer on Sunday.

He left wife, two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.








