Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Ex-MP dies of corona in Manikganj

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Dec 20: Former lawmaker and adviser of the district unit of Awami League (AL) Samsuddin Ahmed died of coronavirus.
He breathed his last at the United Hospital in Dhaka at around 1:15 am on Sunday. He was 76.
Harirampur Upazila Unit AL Office Secretary Shahinur Rahman confirmed the matter.
The MP contracted the virus on December 1, he added.
Samsuddin Ahmed was elected as an independent MP from Manikganj-2 Parliamentary Seat (Harirampur-Shibalay) in 2001.
He was a resident of Bhelbad Village under Harukandi Union in Harirampur Upazila of the district.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Patgram Anath Bandhu Government High School Field after Zuhr prayer on Sunday.
He left wife, two sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 km road at Baraigram remains unrepaired for two years
Seven killed, 32 injured in road mishaps in six districts
Seven shops burnt in two districts
Farmers decline to supply paddy, rice to food godown at Baraigram
63rd sugarcane crushing programme of Thakurgaon Sugar Mills
Jibon Kheya providing free treatment to coastal people
Boy dies from drinking liquor at Shahjadpur of Sirajganj
Road development work in Netrakona on


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft