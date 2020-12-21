Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign begins in districts

Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign has begun in districts including Chapainawabganj, Dinajpur and Rajshahi on Saturday.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: More than 60,016 children in Gomastapur Upazila of the district will be fed measles and rubella vaccines this year.

Under a six-week-long campaign, children under the age of 9 months to 10 years will be fed the vaccine, said Upazila Health Officer Dr Masud Parvej while inaugurating the campaign at Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex auditorium on Saturday morning.

Upazila Health Inspector Hamidul Islam, Dr Nusrat Sharmin and Dr Hasan Ali, among others, were present in the inauguration programme.

DINAJPUR: More than 20,095 children in Hakimpur Upazila of the district will be fed measles and rubella vaccine this year.

Under a six-week-long campaign, children under the age of 9 months to 10 years will be fed the vaccine, said Upazila Health Officer Dr Towhid Al Hsasan while inaugurating the campaign in Hili Union on Saturday morning.

Hakimpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Harun-or-Rashid and Municipality Mayor Jamil Hossain, among others, were also present in the inauguration programme.

RAJSHSHI: Around 4.07 lakh children in the district will be fed measles and rubella vaccine this year.

Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Raziul Haque confirmed the information while addressing a press conference on 'Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020' at the CS office conference room in the city on Thursday.

Starting from Saturday, the campaign will be continued till January 31 in 2021.

Under the campaign, children of nine upazilas and 14 municipalities in the district under the age of 9 months to 10 years will be fed the vaccine.

Medical Officer Dr Khurshid Alam, Surveillance Medical Officer of World Health Organisation Dr Mahbub Hassan and EPI Superintendent Nur Muhammad, among others, also spoke in the programme.







