Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign begins in districts

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondents

Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign has begun in districts including Chapainawabganj, Dinajpur and Rajshahi on Saturday.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: More than 60,016 children in Gomastapur Upazila of the district will be fed measles and rubella vaccines this year.
Under a six-week-long campaign, children under the age of 9 months to 10 years will be fed the vaccine, said Upazila Health Officer Dr Masud Parvej while inaugurating the campaign at Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex auditorium on Saturday morning.
Upazila Health Inspector Hamidul Islam, Dr Nusrat Sharmin and Dr Hasan Ali, among others, were present in the inauguration programme.
DINAJPUR: More than 20,095 children in Hakimpur Upazila of the district will be fed measles and rubella vaccine this year.
Under a six-week-long campaign, children under the age of 9 months to 10 years will be fed the vaccine, said Upazila Health Officer Dr Towhid Al Hsasan while inaugurating the campaign in Hili Union on Saturday morning.
Hakimpur Upazila Parishad Chairman Harun-or-Rashid and Municipality Mayor Jamil Hossain, among others, were also present in the inauguration programme.
RAJSHSHI: Around 4.07 lakh children in the district will be fed measles and rubella vaccine this year.
Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Raziul Haque confirmed the information while addressing a press conference on 'Measles-Rubella Campaign-2020' at the CS office conference room in the city on Thursday.
Starting from Saturday, the campaign will be continued till January 31 in 2021.
Under the campaign, children of nine upazilas and 14 municipalities in the district under the age of 9 months to 10 years will be fed the vaccine.
Medical Officer Dr Khurshid Alam, Surveillance Medical Officer of World Health Organisation Dr Mahbub Hassan and EPI Superintendent Nur Muhammad, among others, also spoke in the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 km road at Baraigram remains unrepaired for two years
Seven killed, 32 injured in road mishaps in six districts
Seven shops burnt in two districts
Farmers decline to supply paddy, rice to food godown at Baraigram
63rd sugarcane crushing programme of Thakurgaon Sugar Mills
Jibon Kheya providing free treatment to coastal people
Boy dies from drinking liquor at Shahjadpur of Sirajganj
Road development work in Netrakona on


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft