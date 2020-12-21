Govt fish hatchery at Raipur runs with manpower shortage

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Dec 20: The government fish hatchery in Raipur Upazila of the district is running in a hiccupping condition due to lack of necessary manpower and adequate allocation.

It is running with 22 officers and employees against the granted posts of 82, according to official sources.

Despite this manpower shortage, the hatchery has made a record amid corona in producing and marketing fry and young fish.

Once, it was the largest fish hatchery in South Asia. This fish breeding and training centre gave Tk 61,27,599 to the national exchequer as fry sale in 2020.

According to the hatchery sources, fry production began in January. Till July, around 2,000 kg of fry, 22 lakhsof young fish, 1,000 kg of mixed fish were produced in the hatchery.

At present, it is running in risky buildings. Despite production increasing, the field investigation report of the hatchery, submitted by Deputy Director (Administration) Ramzan Ali, remains unimplemented.

The hatchery was established on 54 acres of land. At Tk 4.30 crore, it was launched in 1979. By June in 1982, it was completed. Then it was the largest fish hatchery in the South Asia. Now it has got nosedived due to lack of repairing or development in the last 37 years. It is now facing production complications.

The hatchery has 75 ponds. But of these, 66 exist. In these ponds, about 12 tonnes of broad fishes are preserved for the whole year. Fry of 22 lakhs are produced to hand over to fish farmers.

Chandpur Irrigation and Flood Control Embankment's 2,428 hectares (ha) area of marsh, 2,000 ha area of river, Borpeet Khal (canal) and main canals are fit for producing fry and young fish. This is why, it has got wide identity across the country. As a result, its fry and young fish hold higher demands.

Deputy Director (Administration) of the Fisheries Department Ramzan Ali prepared the field investigation report. It recommended dredging 26 filled ponds, raising returning walls of 20 ponds, constructing road for car, heightening boundary wall by eight feet and barbed wiring, repairing good building, equipping with auditorium with air condition, increasing numbers of circular tank and bottle for hatching fry in the full season according to the demand. It also recommended for producing fry of climbing fish, stinging catfish and butter fish.

There are seven residential buildings for officers. Three units of B-type building, one bhaban of C-type building, three bhabans of E-type building, and two building of F-type building are completely useless.

Senior Scientific Officer of Raipur Fish Hatchery Dr. Md. Wahidur Rahman Mazumder said, despite various limitations, this production record has been possible to achieve because of relented labour of officers, employees and master roll labourers.

If the hatchery is developed with adequate logistic supports, revenue of around Tk 2 crore will be possible to be realised from this hatchery.

According to him, at least two scientific officers, four supervisors, 8 fishermen, 2 pump operators, repairing 26 ponds, one pickup and separate hatchery of monosex tilapia and cat fish are required to develop the hatchery.





