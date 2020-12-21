80 children freed in Nigeria

KANO, Dec 20: Local vigilantes rescued dozens of schoolchildren abducted by bandits in the northern Nigerian state of Katsina after a gun battle, police said on Sunday.

Gunmen had abducted about 80 children on Saturday as they returned to Mahuta village after having attended a religious ceremony, said police spokesman Gambo Isah, of Katsina state police.

The incident came barely 48 hours after the release of 344 schoolboys kidnapped from a boarding school by bandits and held for six days.

According to local people, the number of children rescued following Saturday's attack came to 113.

When the news spread across Mahuta, residents and vigilantes mobilised and went after the kidnappers, said Abdullahi Sada leader of a local vigilante group. -AFP