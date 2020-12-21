Video
Congress begins reshuffle in four states after meeting with rebels

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

NEW DELHI, Dec 20: The Congress is pushing ahead with changes in its organizational leadership after yesterday's meeting with the dissidents with an overhaul in leadership in four states -- Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
So far, Telangana Congress President Uttam Kumar Reddy has resigned taking responsibility for poor performance in Hyderabad local polls. Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda has also resigned after the party's poor performance in Gujarat by polls.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is the state party president, also holds CLP leader's post. Mr Nath was said to play a key role in bringing about the top leadership's meeting with G-23 -- as the rebels who sounded the first note of dissidence have been dubbed.
On Saturday, the Congress had made changes in Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. Balasaheb Thorat, who is the Maharashtra Congress president, is also the leader of Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party
The party's interim president Sonia Gandhi has appointed three All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries each for Assam and Kerala, where Assembly polls are due early next year. The newly appointed secretaries will assist the general secretaries in-charge of the two states -- Jitendra Singh for Assam and Tariq Anwar for Kerala.    -NDTV


