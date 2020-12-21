Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: Key updates

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

PARIS, Dec 20: The latest developments in the coronavirus crisis are:
NEARLY 1.68 MILLION DEAD
At least 1,679,114 people have died since the outbreak emerged in China last December. The United States is the worst-hit country with 314,305 deaths, followed by Brazil with 185,650 fatalities, India with 145,136, Mexico with 117,249 and Italy with 68,447. The highest numbers of new deaths over the past seven days were in the US with 18,345, Brazil with 5,213, Italy with 4,507, Mexico with 4,230 and Germany with 3,968.
ITALY TIGHTENS VIRUS RESTRICTIONS
Italy imposes with heavy restrictions on leaving the house and a ban on travelling between regions between December 21 and January 6. From December 24, bars and restaurants will also be closed.
LOCAL LOCKDOWN IN THAILAND
Thailand's authorities lock down the country's biggest seafood market and the surrounding area after the largest spike in cases there since the pandemic began.
SWISS APPROVE PFIZER-BIONTECH VACCINE
Swiss regulators give the green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with immunisation set to start within days as the country battles rising coronavirus cases and deaths, the first Covid-19 vaccine there.
ISRAEL'S NETANYAHU GETS JAB
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vaccinated against coronavirus, kicking off a national roll-out over the coming days.
TURKISH VIRUS PATIENTS DIE IN HOSPITAL FIRE
A hospital fire kills at least 10 coronavirus patients in Gazientep, southeast Turkey, after an oxygen tank on an artificial respirator in an intensive care ward explodes.
MACRON STABLE
French President Emmanuel Macron who tested positive this week is stable and tests are showing reassuring results, "still presenting the same symptoms of the Covid-19 illness (fatigue, coughing, stiffness)", says his doctor.
CANADA CASES PASS 500,000
Canada surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases Saturday, according to official figures, recording a 25 percent increase in just two weeks. Its death toll from the virus stands at 14,128.
SYDNEY TO HOBART YACHT RACE CANCELLED
Australia's gruelling Sydney to Hobart yacht race is called off for the first time in its 76-year history because of an escalating coronavirus outbreak, organisers say.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
80 children freed in Nigeria
Eight dead in Philippine floods  
Nine killed in Kabul car bomb  
Congress begins reshuffle in four states after meeting with rebels
Thailand holds provincial elections in test of democracy
Biden, Mexico leader discuss migration
Coronavirus: Key updates
Modi surprises with Sikh temple visit amid farm protests


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft