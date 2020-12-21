Liverpool run riot as Arsenal slump

LONDON, DEC 20: Liverpool sent a chilling warning to the rest of the Premier League on Saturday, smashing seven goals past Crystal Palace as Arsenal's crisis deepened with defeat at Everton.

Jurgen Klopp's champions -- despite being dogged by injuries this season -- are five points clear of neighbours Everton after humiliating Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park.

It is the first time the Reds have won an away match in the English top flight by a margin of seven goals in their illustrious history.

Arsenal, by contrast, are in deep trouble after Carlo Ancelotti's early-season pacesetters beat them 2-1 at Goodison Park to climb to second in the table, while Manchester City edged past Southampton 1-0.

Klopp's men built on the momentum gained from their last-gasp win in the top-of-the-table clash with Tottenham in midweek.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored twice while Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson also found the net.

Klopp has repeatedly bemoaned the fixture scheduling that requires teams to play at Saturday lunchtime after Wednesday evening games, but his side suffered no hangover from their exertions against Spurs. -AFP





