Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:31 AM
Ronaldo scores twice as Juventus close on Milan in Serie A

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MILAN, DEC 20: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double as Juventus thrashed Parma 4-0 on Saturday to move within a point of Serie A leaders AC Milan.
The Turin giants, chasing a 10th straight league title this season, remain unbeaten after 13 matches this term.
Ronaldo, who missed a penalty in the midweek 1-1 draw with Atalanta, made amends with his third brace in four games.
"Ronaldo was quite rightly angry with himself after missing a penalty," Juve coach Andrea Pirlo told DAZN.
"But fortunately he didn't have much time to stew over it and immediately got the chance to show just how much he loves to score goals."
Third-placed Juve sit level on points with Inter Milan, who welcome Spezia to the San Siro on Sunday, when AC Milan also visit Sassuolo.
"We're slowly getting to what we all want, not just me, but also the players," added Pirlo, whose side drew five of their first nine league games of the season.
Ronaldo started up front alongside Alvaro Morata in Parma, with Paulo Dybala not even on the bench after suffering a muscle injury.
Juve made a slow start to the match, needing 42-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to make an excellent save to prevent Juraj Kucka giving Parma the lead.
Buffon was playing against his former club, where he won the 1999 Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup titles.    -AFP


