

Jamal Bhuiyan recovers from Coronavirus

The booter was infected with Coronavirus Disease while he was in Qatar after playing the away match of joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup against the host that took place on the 4th of December.

Following a 5-0 defeat, the boys returned home on the 5th December while Jamal stayed behind to spend some personal time and after a few days he was infected with the novel virus. Shortly, He was placed in isolation under supervision of Qatar Football Association (QFA).

Jamal is likely to return in the country within a few days.

The skipper of the national team was to play for Kolkata Mohammedan in the I-League which is scheduled to kick off on 9th January in the New Year. The club recruited him for the new season. But after he was infected with the virus, the club began searching for a replacement. Since Jamal is back now, he may still has chance to play there.





Jamal Harris Bhuyan, the Danish-born Bangladeshi booter and skipper of Bangladesh national football team, had an early recovery from the novel Coronavirus as he was tested negative for the deadly virus on Sunday.The booter was infected with Coronavirus Disease while he was in Qatar after playing the away match of joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup against the host that took place on the 4th of December.Following a 5-0 defeat, the boys returned home on the 5th December while Jamal stayed behind to spend some personal time and after a few days he was infected with the novel virus. Shortly, He was placed in isolation under supervision of Qatar Football Association (QFA).Jamal is likely to return in the country within a few days.The skipper of the national team was to play for Kolkata Mohammedan in the I-League which is scheduled to kick off on 9th January in the New Year. The club recruited him for the new season. But after he was infected with the virus, the club began searching for a replacement. Since Jamal is back now, he may still has chance to play there.