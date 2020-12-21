Video
Abrar murder case transfer hearing today

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) will hold hearing today on a petition filed by 22 accused in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case stating no confidence in the existing trial court.
In the petition, the accused prayed for moving the case from the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka, saying they will not get justice from the tribunal.
Virtual HC Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin are likely to hear the petition today.
Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury, lawyer of the accused said the HC would hold hearing on the petition tomorrow (Monday).
On December 3 the accused filed the petition with the HC for moving the case from the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka as they said they would not get justice.
The case is now pending with the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman's court.
The accused contended that Speedy Tribunal on November 30 recorded statement of the 39th prosecution witness of the case and fixed December 3 for recording statement of the 40th witness.
On December 3, the judge of the tribunal recalled the statement earlier given by the 33rd witness who is a police officer. The judge allegedly did so without issuing any prior notice.
Besides, the public prosecutor had earlier posted a status on the issue on Facebook, he said.
Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) Department of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), was tortured and then killed by BUET's Chhatra League leaders inside Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7 last year.



