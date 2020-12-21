Video
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:30 AM
Home Back Page

Ex-Secy Moudud selected as new MD of PDBF

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

Retired secretary Moudud Ur Rashid Safder has been selected for appointment as the new Managing Director (MD) of the Palli Daridra Bimochon Foundation (PDBF).
The Board of Governors on Sunday gave its consent to appoint the retired bureaucrat in the top post of the state-owned micro-credit authority from a panel of three candidates.
PDBF Board of Governor Chairman Rezaul Ahsan, also Secretary to the Rural Development and Cooperatives Division (RDCD), chaired the meeting attended by members and high officials concerned at the RDCD conference room.
Talking to the Daily Observer after the meeting, RDCD Secretary Rezaul Ahsan confirmed the matter, saying an appointment letter will be issued by Sunday after confirming the meeting resolution. Later, a contract will also be signed in this regards within two or three days.
With the appointment of Moudud Ur Rashid, acting MD Aminul Islam will return to his previous responsibility. With the fresh appointment of the new MD, discipline would be restored there.
A probe is ongoing against Aminul for his alleged involvement with corruption, irregularities and misconduct with higher authorities. After getting the probe report, the authority will decide about its next course of actions against him, he added.


