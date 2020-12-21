Video
Gen Aziz hoists Military Dental Centre flag at Dhaka Cantt

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

Chief of Army Staff Gen Aziz Ahmed cutting cake on the occasion of flag hoisting ceremony of the newly-formed Military Dental Centre at Dhaka Cantonment on Sunday. photo : ISPR

Chief of Army Staff Gen Aziz Ahmed cutting cake on the occasion of flag hoisting ceremony of the newly-formed Military Dental Centre at Dhaka Cantonment on Sunday. photo : ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed on Sunday hoisted the flag of the newly-formed Military Dental Centre as chief guest.
The flag hoisting ceremony of the newly-formed Military Dental Centre Dhaka of the Bangladesh Army was held at Dhaka Cantonment in the  morning.
When the army chief arrived at the venue, a contingent of Army Dental Corps paraded and saluted the chief guest. Later, the Chief of Army Staff officially hoisted the flag of the newly-formed Military Dental Centre Dhaka, said an ISPR press release.
At the end of his flag hoisting speech, the Chief of Army Staff paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under whose single leadership the great freedom struggle was initiated. At the same time, he paid tribute to all the heroic freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the War of Liberation in 1971.
He instructed the Military Dental Centre to be ready to accept the highest sacrifices for any need of the motherland as well as to provide quality dental services by achieving the highest standards of professionalism.
 The Army Chief thanked all concerned for displaying an orderly, pleasant and colourful parade on the occasion of the flag hoisting.
After the great independence, the journey of Army Dental Corps started in 1972 with the determination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and under the direct direction of four dental surgeons of independent Bangladesh.
Later, due to lack of skilled manpower and administrative reasons, the Military Dental Centres were amalgamated with the dental wing of CMH.
In 2017, as part of the Forces Goal 2030 formulated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Army Dental Corps started its journey independently by establishing 23 military dental centres.
 The flag of the Army Dental Corps was later approved under the direct direction of the Chief of Army Staff. Following this, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Military Dental Centre, Dhaka.
The event was organised under the overall management of the Headquarters Logistics Area and was attended by senior Army personnel and Army personnel of various ranks.


