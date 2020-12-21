Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DNCC opens 3 more U-Turns in city

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has opened three more U-Turns at Tejgaon BG Press, Nabisco-Kohinoor Chemical Junction and Banani Chairman Bari on Sunday.  
Regarding this DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said in a press release, "It's an initiative to improve citizens' life style and ease daily commuting. These U-Turns will save people's working hours and make important contributions to building a beautiful Dhaka," he added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BGB Day 2020
Abrar murder case transfer hearing today
Ex-Secy Moudud selected as new MD of PDBF
Gen Aziz hoists Military Dental Centre flag at Dhaka Cantt
DNCC opens 3 more U-Turns in city
HSC results this month
Five-day BGB-BSF DG level talks in Guwahati from Dec22
DWASA MD hints at price increase of supply water


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft