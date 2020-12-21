DNCC opens 3 more U-Turns in city

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has opened three more U-Turns at Tejgaon BG Press, Nabisco-Kohinoor Chemical Junction and Banani Chairman Bari on Sunday.

Regarding this DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said in a press release, "It's an initiative to improve citizens' life style and ease daily commuting. These U-Turns will save people's working hours and make important contributions to building a beautiful Dhaka," he added.





