HSC results this month

The government is making the final preparations to publish the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams in December amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the authorities are yet to fix a date for declaring the results.

This year's HSC and equivalent exams were slated to begin on Apr 1 but were eventually cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Education Minister Dipu Moni later announced that the yearly tests would be replaced with a stop-gap system of averaging the scores of the JSC and SSC exams, adding the results would be published in December.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to prepare the results in line with the commitment given by the education minister," said SM Amirul Islam, exam controller of the Inter-Education Board's Coordination Sub-Committee.

"We are having discussions with the ministry. We are considering different proposals. Altogether, we have made full preparations to publish the results in December."

However, the authorities are yet to set the date for publishing the HSC results, according to Md Mahbub Hossain, secretary to the Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Department. "We'll let you know once the date is fixed." -bdnews24.com







