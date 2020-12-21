DWASA MD hints at price increase of supply water

Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) Managing Director (MD) Engr Taksim A Khan has indicated that the supply water price will be increased in the capital.

He was speaking at an award distribution programme organised by the Dhaka WASA at the WASA Bhaban at Kawran Bazar in the capital.

Mentioning that water prices will not increase in all the city areas Taksim said, "We have plans to set separate water prices for the rich and the poor people in the capital."

The WASA MD said, "The government supplies water in the capital at a much lower price than the actual cost of production."

"Low-income people pay WASA bills more regularly than the higher income people," said Taksim A Khan and added, "Water bills amounting to Tk 70 lakh remains unpaid by the higher income people, while low-income people are not defaulters."

He said, "We will determine the price of water area-wise. Water price will not increase for the low-income people, but it is not possible to give subsidy for the higher and middle income people" he added.

Supporting the proposal of differentiating water prices Water Aid Bangladesh Country Director Hasin Jahan said, "Water Aid, Dhaka has been working with WASA for a long time to ensure legal water supply for the slum dwellers."

She said, "Once the local miscreants had taken over control of the water supply in the slum areas. As a result, the government is facing a huge loss due to illegal water connections in these areas."

"Water Aid and WASA started working on how to bring the slum dwellers under legal water supply network" Hasin Jahan said and added, "In its continuation, today the low-income people are getting water in a legal way. Not only that, they are getting honours today by paying regular water bills" he added.







