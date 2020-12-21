

Mother, her paramour to die for killing child Samiul

Six-year-old Khandaker Samiul Azim Wafi, a student of playgroup of Green Wood International School in Nabboddya Housing under Adabor Police Station, was killed by his mother Ayesha and her paramour Shamsuzzaman in 2010.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge Court-4 of Dhaka handed down the sentence in their absence.

The judge observed that the child Samiul lost his life for his mother's extra marital relations.

The judge observed that the mother, along with her lover, had committed a heinous crime by killing Samiul. So, she deserves the capital punishment, the judge further observed.

Child Samiul's mother Ayesha was on bail and did not turn up in the court on the concluding day of the arguments. Later, the court revoked her bail and issued warrant of arrest against her. The paramour Shamsuzzaman is still at large.

On November 23 the trial court fixed the date of judgement after completion of arguments of both the prosecution and defence sides.

According to the case statements, six years old Samiul was strangled to death after he came to know about his mother Ayesha's extramarital affairs with Shamsuzzaman on June 23 in 2010. The body of the victim stuffed in a sack was later recovered from Noboddoy Housing Society area in Mohammadpur on the following day.

Victim's father KA Azam filed a murder case with Adabar Police Station on the same day.

On October 25 in 2012, police submitted charge-sheet in court against Ayesha and Shamsuzzaman. The court framed charges against the duo on February 1 in 2013.

