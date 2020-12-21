Two hundi traders with US$ worth Tk 4.40cr held by BGB

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two hundi traders along with US$500,000, equivalent to around Tk 4.40 crore, from Ulashi in Sharsha upazila of Jashore district on Sunday.

The arrested are Hridoy Mia, 37, son of Rashid Bepari of Matlab upazila of Chandpur district and Ashraful Islam, 40, son of Mafizul Islam of Daudkandi upazila in Cumilla district. A private car was also seized from their possession, sources said.

Tipped off, a team of BGB-49 conducted a drive in the area and arrested the hundi traders while they were going to Dhaka by a car early in the morning, said Commanding Officer of BGB-49, Lt Col Selim Reza.







