Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 3:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Poorer nations to get virus vaccine early next year: WHO

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Poorer nations to get virus vaccine early next year: WHO

Poorer nations to get virus vaccine early next year: WHO

GENEVA, Dec 19: Poorer countries will begin to receive coronavirus vaccination doses early next year from a facility created to ensure fair access, the World Health Organization and its partners said on Friday.
Almost two billion doses of candidate vaccines have been secured for the Covax facility, run by the WHO along with the Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
Countries including the United States and Britain have already begun to roll out a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech, with another developed by Moderna expected to gain widespread approval soon.
Neither drug is included in the two billion doses, but the WHO said it was in discussions with both companies.
"The arrangements announced today will enable all participating economies to have access
to doses in the first half of 2021, with first deliveries anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021," the WHO, Gavi and CEPI said in a statement.
Shipments of enough vaccines to protect health and social care workers would be delivered "in the first half of 2021 to all participating economies who have requested doses in this timeframe," the statement said.
It said deliveries were contingent upon regulatory approvals and countries' readiness for delivery.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference that "light at the end of the tunnel has grown a little bit brighter".
"But we will only truly end the pandemic if we end it everywhere at the same time, which means it's essential to vaccinate some people in all countries, rather than all people in some countries," he said.
The statement said that by the end of the year, 20 percent of the populations in participating countries should be covered.
The WHO revealed Friday that it had signed an agreement with US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson for 500 million doses of a candidate drug, adding to agreements already signed with AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi-GSK.
The UN health agency has previously said it was willing to include vaccines developed in China and Russia should those drugs prove safe and effective.
CEPI chief Richard Hatchett said massive research and development efforts were paying off.
"We now have safe and effective vaccines that can protect against Covid-19 and a clear pathway to securing two billion doses for the populations at greatest risk all around the world," he said.
Gavi chief Seth Berkley meanwhile hailed the "unprecedented speed and scale" of the project.
"Securing access to doses of a new vaccine for both higher-income and lower-income countries, at roughly the same time and during a pandemic, is a feat the world has never achieved before," he said.
Covax is a collaboration between organisations, companies and 190 countries -- but neither the United States nor Russia have joined so far.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poorer nations to get virus vaccine early next year: WHO
GF now united as internal feuds resolved: Dr Kamal
Mamata will be left all alone: Amit Shah welcomes TMC rebels
Vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Bolsonaro
Defacing of Bagha Jatin sculpture: Jubo League leader among 3 held
Winter bodes ill for efforts to control Covid-19
coronavirus update bangladesh
Form Supreme Judicial Council to probe sleaze, fund misuse of EC


Latest News
BAF to get high-performance fighter planes: PM
Five shops gutted in Noakhali’s Haita
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Federer training, committed to playing Australian Open
Minister: Country’s economic situation now good as COVID-19 is under control
US tech stars quit Silicon Valley as politics, pandemic weigh
Human chain in Manikganj against vandalism of sculpture
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Former Manikganj MP Samsuddin dies from coronavirus
Most Read News
Sarder M A Hamid: Unsung scholar and social worker
Joypurhat bus-train collision kills 11
Poet Arabinda gets Mahbubul Hoque Shakil Padak
Joypurhat train-bus collision death toll rises to 12
Strategic nexus of Indian engagement in the 1971 war
New Zealand draw first blood in Pakistan T20 series
Man held with gold bars at Sylhet airport
Australia dismiss India for 36 - their lowest ever Test score
RU student 'commits suicide' at home in Patuakhali
3rd bomb found at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft