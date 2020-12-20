Video
GF now united as internal feuds resolved: Dr Kamal

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain on Saturday said their party is going to hold a council unitedly as its internal feuds have already been resolved.
 "There's no problem in our party anymore. We all are now united and we'll remain so…there's no reason to be worried about it," he said.
Speaking at a press conference at his Bailey Road residence, Dr Kamal said their party leaders will hold a meeting on January 9 where everything will be
discussed. "The date of the next united council (of Gonoforum) will be announced from that meeting."
"An uneasy calm has been prevailing in the country, and it has been going through a critical time due to various problems, including bribery, corruption and siphoning off money," he said.
The Gonoforum president called upon all, irrespective of party and opinion, to work in unison upholding the spirit of the Liberation War and establish democracy and the rule of law, and resolve the country's persisting problems.
He said their party leaders and workers have continued distribution of relief materials all over the country, including in Dhaka, since the beginning of the corona pandemic, and hoped that they will continue it in the days to come.
Dr Kamal said there is no relation between religion and sculpture. "Sculptures uphold the history and tradition of a country."
He said those who've created controversies over Bangabandhu's sculpture are actually abusing religion. "This's being done to divide the nation."
Asked about the reason behind the absence of party senior leaders Reza Kibria, Prof Abu Sayeed and Subrata Chowdhury in the meeting, Gonoforum former secretary general Mostafa Mohsin Montu said they remained in isolation amid growing coronavirus infection.
Earlier on December 13, Dr Kamal Hossain said all the recent expulsions and counter expulsions within his party will turn ineffective.
A close associate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Dr Kamal Hossain founded Gonoforum in 1993 deserting Awami League.
Conflicts within the party leaders began after its fifth council held on April 26 last year as many party leaders, including then general secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu, were left out from the committee formed there.
Reza Kibria who joined the party before the 11th parliamentary election in 2018 was made party general secretary replacing Montu.
A group of party leaders, led by Montu, Dr Abu Sayeed and Subrata Chowdhury had a meeting on March 4 last where they demanded holding an extended meeting and resolve the problems within the party. They also sent a letter to Dr Kamal the same day. In response, Reza Kibria served show-cause notices on 13 central leaders and later expelled four of them from the party.
Later, Subrata Chowdhury also expelled four leaders belonged to Reza Kibria's group.
Amid the deepening conflict among party leaders, Dr Kamal dissolved the party's central committee on March 4, announcing a convening committee making himself the president and Dr Reza Kibria its convener. On September 26, Montu-led group had an 'extended meeting of the party's central committee' at the Jatiya Press Club where they expelled Reza Kibria, AOM Shafique Ullah, Advocate Mohsin Rashid and Moshtaque Ahmed for violating party discipline and constitution. The meeting also decided to hold Gonoforum's national council on December 26.
On October 4, Dr Kamal Hossain, served show-cause notices on Montu, Syeed, Subrata and Zoglul Haider Afrik for 'creating chaos in the party and violating its charter'.
The Reza Kibria-led group had a meeting on October 17 at the Jatiya Press Club where they expelled eight leaders, including on Montu, Syeed, Subrata and Afrik. They also decided to hold the party's national council on December 12.
However, Reza Kibria announced to postpone the council through a statement on November 11 following an apparent understanding among the two groups.     -UNB


