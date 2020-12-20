Winter bodes ill for efforts to control Covid-19

Over the last few days, the number of detection and deaths from coronavirus has increased again in the country.

The country is now apparently back to the alarming situation it largely saw a few months back when Covid-19 transmission took a severe turn. After showing an unpredictable decline for nearly 90 days, the coronavirus cases keep growing again over the last few days in the country with over 2,000 infections getting registered each day.

A statistics show that ten days from October 31 to November 9, a total of 187 people have died due to coronavirus, taking the average death toll to 18.7 in a single day.

On October 31 (death 18 and detection 1,320), November 1 (death 18 and detection 1,568), November 2 (death 25 and detection 1,736), November 3 (death 17 and detection 1,886), November 4 (death 21 and detection 1,517), November 5 (death 17 and detection 1,842), November 6 (death 15 and detection 1,469) and November 7 (death 13 and detection 1,289), November 8 (death 18 and detection 1,474), November 9 (death 25 and detection 1,683),

Next ten days on November 10 to 19, a total of 219 people have died due to coronavirus, taking the average death toll to 21.9 in a single day.

On November 10 (death 16 and detection 1,699), November 11 (death 19 and detection 1,733), November 12 (death 19 and detection 1,767), November 13 (death 19 and detection 1,767), November 14 (death 14 and detection 1,531), November 15 (death 21 and detection 1,837), November 16 (death 21 and detection 2,139) and November 17 (death 39 and detection 2,212), November 18 (death 21 and detection 2,111), November 19 (death 30 and detection 2,364),

Next ten days on November 20 to 29, a total of 295 people have died due to coronavirus, taking the average death toll to 29.5 in a single day.

On November 20 (death 17 and detection 2,275), November 21 (death 28 and detection 1,848), November 22 (death 38 and detection 2,060) and November 23 (death 19 and detection 1,767), November 24 (death 32 and detection 2,230), November 25 (death 39 and detection 2,156), November 26 (death 37 and detection 2,237) and November 27 (death 20 and detection 2,273), November 28 (death 36 and detection 1,908), November 29 (death 29 and detection 1,788).

Ten days on November 30 to December 9, a total of 321 people have died due to coronavirus, taking the average death toll to 32.1 in a single day.

On November 30 (death 35 and detection 2,525), December 1 (death 31 and detection 2,293), December 2 (death 38 and detection 2,198), December 3 (death 35 and detection 2,316), December 4 (death 24 and detection 2,252), December 5 (death 35 and detection 1,888), December 6 (death 31 and detection 1,666) and December 7 (death 36 and detection 2,198), December 8 (death 32 and detection 2,202), December 9 (death 24 and detection 2,159).

Even last ten days on December 10 to 19, a total of 312 people have died due to coronavirus, taking the average death toll to 31.2 in a single day.

On December 10 (death 37 and detection 1,861), December 11 (death 19 and detection 1,884), December 12 (death 34 and detection 1,329), December 13 (death 32 and detection 1,355), December 14 (death 37 and detection 1,799), December 15 (death 40 and detection 1,877), December 16 (death 27 and detection 1,632), December 17 (death 36 and detection 1,134), December 18 (death 25 and detection 1,318) and December 19 (death 25 and detection 1,267).

According to the latest data compiled by Worldometers, Bangladesh is now the 26th worst-hit country in the world.

However, the country on Saturday saw 25 more new deaths and 1,267 new infections in the last 24 hours from the virus, taking the country's death toll from the lethal virus at 7,242 with a death rate of 1.45 per cent and bringing the total number of infected people to 499,560.

Besides, 1,987 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recoveries at 435,601 while the total recovery rate in the country stands at 87.20 per cent, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 12,300 samples were tested in 160 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, so far, 3,062,364 samples have been tested in the country. Out of total tests, the positivity rate was 10.30 per cent on the latest day.

Among the deceased of Saturday, 17 were men and eight were women. They all died while undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.

Of them, 15 were in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, two each in Khulna and Mumensingh, one each in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.

However, the wind is heavy in winter. That is why different types of viruses come down to the lower levels of the air. As a result, the virus enters the human body. For this reason, viral diseases are more prevalent in winter. Younger or older people with low immunity are more likely to be infected.

In addition, the blood circulatory system in the brain and heart is more constricted in winter, so heart attacks and strokes are more common in winter. Bronchitis and blood pressure may increase during winter. In addition, children may also suffer from viral diarrhea.

ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "The infections of coronavirus would increase in the winter. The situation could worsen in the winter, as signs of more respiratory viruses and flu are seen among the people during the time.

"Lack of awareness among people is increasing day by day. People are coming to the hospital at the very last stage. That's why the critically ill patients are dying more," he added.

He further said, "Winter temperatures and low humidity will allow the coronavirus to survive longer. As well as lack of vitamin D and reduced immunity, the coronavirus will have a greater impact on human body. The risk of infecting with the virus to the elderly and children in winter would be more severe."







