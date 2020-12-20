Form Supreme Judicial Council to probe sleaze, fund misuse of EC

Members of the civil society have urged President Abdul Hamid to constitute the Supreme Judicial Council to investigate the financial irregularities, corruption and fund misuse against the Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda.

On behalf of 42 eminent persons of the society, Supreme Court lawyer Shahdeen Malik wrote to the President of the Republic on December 14.

The letter recommended formation of a Supreme Judicial Council to investigate the complaints against the EC under Article 96 of the Constitution.

Among others, Emeritus Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury of the University of Dhaka, former caretaker government adviser Akbar Ali Khan and former caretaker government adviser Hafizuddin Khan signed the letter.

The Supreme Judicial Council is constituted comprising the Chief Justice and two other senior-most judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court in order to probe allegations against SC judges and to recommend his or her removal for misconduct or incapacity, the letter stated.

The letter also stated that the EC has committed misconduct and irregularities involving Tk 2 crore for delivering speeches as 'special speaker,' taking Tk 8.08 crore in recruiting staff members for the EC and three commissioners using three cars in violation of the relevant rules.

The letter also mentioned the EC has committed gross misconduct and irregularities in buying and using the electronic voting machines (EVM) for the 11th parliamentary elections, and in the elections to Dhaka north and south city corporations, and holding elections to Khulna, Gazipur, Sylhet, Barishal and Rajshahi city corporations.

At a virtual press conference on Saturday, lawyer Shahdeen Malik said, "We all feel that the activities of the Election Commission amount to serious misconduct. The Supreme Judicial Council can carry out investigations against those holding constitutional posts. The Anti-Corruption Commission or the police won't be able to do it. The President can issue an order."

"The Supreme Judicial Council should be formed for the investigation. We are hoping that they will be culpable of serious misconduct. And the President will remove them from duty following the council's recommendations."

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said, "The way the EC has got involved in financial indiscipline is unforeseen. They have shattered all previous records and tarnished the name and dignity of the institution."

"We'll also go to the head of the government and apply to the Prime Minister. Until a decision is made, we are hoping that the CEC and commissioners leave their posts voluntarily or step down voluntarily."

Signatories also include Dr Shahdeen Malik, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Adv Sultana Kamal, Ali Imam Mazumder, Dr Hameeda Hossain, Prof Moinul Islam, Khushi Kabir, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Shahidul Alam, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Prof Anu Mohammed, Dr CR Abrar, Prof Tofail Ahmed, Prof Asif Nazrul, Dilip Sarker and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua.







