Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Mercury drops to 6.6 Celsius in Kurigram

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

A mild cold wave is sweeping over large swaths of Bangladesh and expected to last for a few more days, according to Met Office.
The lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Kurigram's Rajarhat on Saturday at 6.6 degrees Celsius. Dhaka at the time registered 13.5 degrees Celsius.
The first cold wave of the season hit Bangladesh on Friday, with the mercury dropping to 9 degrees Celsius in Tentulia.
Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions and parts of Tangail, Faridpur, Sreemangal, Jashore, Kushtia and Barishal are currently in the grips of a mild to moderate cold snap, senior meteorologist Bazlur Rashid told bdnews24.com.
"The cold wave will persist for a few more days. The temperature may not drop any further and it will start to rise after a couple of days."
The mercury is hovering between 8-9 degrees Celsius in most places in the Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh regions.
But the current cold wave is unlikely to turn into a severe one, said Rashid. However, another cold wave could hit the country later this month, according to him.
"The temperature may drop again after December 25 or 26. The second cold      wave of this season may sweep over different parts of the country at this time."
The country is likely to be covered in mild to moderate fog from midnight to morning.
Night temperatures may drop slightly in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
Bangladesh typically experiences its coldest spell in January. The lowest temperature on record is 2.6 degrees Celsius in Tentulia on January  8 in 2018.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poorer nations to get virus vaccine early next year: WHO
GF now united as internal feuds resolved: Dr Kamal
Mamata will be left all alone: Amit Shah welcomes TMC rebels
Vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Bolsonaro
Defacing of Bagha Jatin sculpture: Jubo League leader among 3 held
Winter bodes ill for efforts to control Covid-19
coronavirus update bangladesh
Form Supreme Judicial Council to probe sleaze, fund misuse of EC


Latest News
BAF to get high-performance fighter planes: PM
Five shops gutted in Noakhali’s Haita
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Federer training, committed to playing Australian Open
Minister: Country’s economic situation now good as COVID-19 is under control
US tech stars quit Silicon Valley as politics, pandemic weigh
Human chain in Manikganj against vandalism of sculpture
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Former Manikganj MP Samsuddin dies from coronavirus
Most Read News
Sarder M A Hamid: Unsung scholar and social worker
Joypurhat bus-train collision kills 11
Poet Arabinda gets Mahbubul Hoque Shakil Padak
Joypurhat train-bus collision death toll rises to 12
Strategic nexus of Indian engagement in the 1971 war
New Zealand draw first blood in Pakistan T20 series
Man held with gold bars at Sylhet airport
Australia dismiss India for 36 - their lowest ever Test score
RU student 'commits suicide' at home in Patuakhali
3rd bomb found at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft