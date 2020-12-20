12 killed as train hits bus at Joypurhat level crossing



The Rajshahi-bound Uttara Express train from Parbatipur in Dinajpur ploughed into a bus at Puranapoil level crossing in Joypurhat Sadar upazila on Saturday morning, killing 12 people on the spot. PHOTO: OBSERVER

morning.

According to witnesses, a Rajshahi-bound Uttara Express train from Parbatipur rammed a Hili-bound passenger bus of Bandhan Paribahan at the level crossing at around 7:00am, leaving 10 people dead on the spot and eight others injured.

Two of the injured succumbed to their injuries at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital at Bogura, AKM Alamgir Jahan, officer-in-charge of

Joypurhat Sadar Police Station, said. The other injured were taken to Bogura General Hospital.

Witnesses said the level crossing was open at the time of the accident. Two gatemen--Rahman and Nayan--who were supposed to be there on duty, went into hiding after the accident.

Six of the dead have been identified as bus driver Mamunur Rashid and bus passengers Ramzan, Sarwar Hossain, Arifur Rahman Rabbi, Saju Mia, and Babu. The identities of the rest six could not be known as of filing of this report at 3:00pm.

Pakshi Divisional Transport Official Nasir Uddin said a relief train from Ishwardi reached the scene around 11:55am and train services of northern region with the rest of the country resumed in the afternoon.

Sirajul Islam, warehouse inspector of Joypurhat Fire Station, said the bus was heavily damaged.

"We, in our primary investigation, found that the level crossing was open and the on-duty gatemen were absent, causing the accident," said OC Alamgir Jahan.

Bangladesh Railway has formed a three-member committee to investigate the accident with Abdur Rahim, divisional engineer-2 (Pakshi), as convener, said Shahidul Islam, Railway Divisional Manager of Pakshey.

Two other members of the committee are Ashish Kumar Mandal, divisional mechanical engineer locomotive, and Nasiruddin, divisional transportation officer (Pakshi). The committee has been asked to submit their report as early as possible.

Train accidents in Bangladesh happen frequently, many at unmanned level-crossings, and also because of the poor condition of tracks, reports UNB.

According to data provided by Bangladesh Railway in August last year, only 466 gates among its 1,412 level-crossings have gatekeepers.

In November last year, a deadly collision took place between Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita Express and Chattogram-bound Udayan Express on Dhaka-Chattogram route in Mandbagh Railway Station in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The train crash left at least 16 people dead and over 100 others injured.







JOYPURHAT, Dec 19: At least 12 people were killed and eight others injured as a train ploughed into a bus at Puranapoil level crossing in Joypurhat Sadar upazila on Saturdaymorning.According to witnesses, a Rajshahi-bound Uttara Express train from Parbatipur rammed a Hili-bound passenger bus of Bandhan Paribahan at the level crossing at around 7:00am, leaving 10 people dead on the spot and eight others injured.Two of the injured succumbed to their injuries at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital at Bogura, AKM Alamgir Jahan, officer-in-charge ofJoypurhat Sadar Police Station, said. The other injured were taken to Bogura General Hospital.Witnesses said the level crossing was open at the time of the accident. Two gatemen--Rahman and Nayan--who were supposed to be there on duty, went into hiding after the accident.Six of the dead have been identified as bus driver Mamunur Rashid and bus passengers Ramzan, Sarwar Hossain, Arifur Rahman Rabbi, Saju Mia, and Babu. The identities of the rest six could not be known as of filing of this report at 3:00pm.Pakshi Divisional Transport Official Nasir Uddin said a relief train from Ishwardi reached the scene around 11:55am and train services of northern region with the rest of the country resumed in the afternoon.Sirajul Islam, warehouse inspector of Joypurhat Fire Station, said the bus was heavily damaged."We, in our primary investigation, found that the level crossing was open and the on-duty gatemen were absent, causing the accident," said OC Alamgir Jahan.Bangladesh Railway has formed a three-member committee to investigate the accident with Abdur Rahim, divisional engineer-2 (Pakshi), as convener, said Shahidul Islam, Railway Divisional Manager of Pakshey.Two other members of the committee are Ashish Kumar Mandal, divisional mechanical engineer locomotive, and Nasiruddin, divisional transportation officer (Pakshi). The committee has been asked to submit their report as early as possible.Train accidents in Bangladesh happen frequently, many at unmanned level-crossings, and also because of the poor condition of tracks, reports UNB.According to data provided by Bangladesh Railway in August last year, only 466 gates among its 1,412 level-crossings have gatekeepers.In November last year, a deadly collision took place between Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita Express and Chattogram-bound Udayan Express on Dhaka-Chattogram route in Mandbagh Railway Station in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria.The train crash left at least 16 people dead and over 100 others injured.