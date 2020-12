AL names 61 mayoral candidates

The ruling Awami League (AL) picked 61 candidates on Friday night for the second phase municipal elections scheduled to be held on January 16.

After a meeting of AL's Local Government Representative Nomination Board, held at Ganobhaban with AL president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, it announced the name of candidates in a press release.

The ruling party declared its nominated mayoral candidates for seven municipalities in Rangpur Division, 20 municipalities in Rajshahi Division, eight municipalities in Khulna Division, one municipality in Barishal Division, eight in Dhaka Division, four municipalities in Mymensingh Division, seven municipalities in

Sylhet Division and six municipalities in Chattogram Division, according to the AL's press release.

The candidates are Rashed Parvez for Dinajpur Sadar, Md Nur Islam for Birganj, Md Akkas Ali for Birampur, Md Farhad Hossain Dholu for Kurigram Nageshwari, Rafia Aktar Jahan for Syedpur Sadar, Md Abdul Al Mamun for Gaibandha's Sundarganj and Shah Masud Jahangir Kabir for Gaibandha Sadar.

Besides, Md Abdus Sattar for Bogra's Sherpur, Md Ashraful Islam (Montu) for Bogura Santahar and Md Alamgir Shahi for Bogura's Sariakandi, Md Rezaul Kabir Chowdhury for Naogaon's Nazipur, AKM Ataur Rahman Khan for Rajshahi's Kakanhaat, Md Abdul Malek for Rajshahi's Bhabaniganj, Md Shahiduzzaman for Rajshahi's Arani, Md Moniruzzaman Monir for Natore's Naldanga, Kazi Asia Zainul for Natore's Gopalpur, Md Shahnewaj Ali for Natore's Gurudaspur, Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta for Sirajganj Sadar, SM Nazrul Islam for Sirajganj's Ullapara, Begum Ashanur Bishwas for Sirajganj's Belkuchi, Md Abdhul Al Pathan for Sirajgang's Raiganj, Md Abdul Hannan Talukder for Sirajganj's Kazipur, Md Ishak Ali Malitha for Pabna's Ishwardi, Khandakar Md Kamruzzaman (Majed) for Pabna's Faridpur, Md Mahbubul Alam for Pabna's Sathya, Md Golam Hasnain for Pabna's Bhangura and Md Rezaul Karim for Pabna's Sujanagar were announced as AL's mayoral candidates.

Ahmmed Ali for Meherpur's Gangni, Anwar Ali for Kushtia Sadar, Md Samsuzzaman Arun for Khshtia's Kumarkhali, Md Shamiul Islam Chana for Kushtia's Bheramara, Mohammad Enamul Haque for Kushtia's Mirpur, Kazi Ashraful Azam for Jhenaidah's Shailkupa, Sheikh Abdur Rahman for Bagerhat's Mongla Port, Md Khurshid Haider Tutul for Magura Sadar and Md Habibur Rahman Malek for Pirojpur Sadar were selected as AL's mayoral candidates.

Khandakar Monjurul Islam Tapan for Tangail's Dhanbari, Md Parvez Mia for Kishoreganj Sadar, Syed Hasan Sarwar Mohsin for Kishoreganj's Kuliar Char, Hazi Md Abdul Gani for Dhaka's Savar, Mohammad Aminur Rashid for Narsingdi's Manohardi, Hasina Gazi for Narayanganj's Tarab, Md Selim Reza for Faridpur's Boalmari, Parvez Rahman for Shariatpur Sadar, Md Billal Hossain Sarkar for Mymensingh's Muktagachha, Md Golam Kibria for Mymenshing's Fulbaria, Latifur Rahman Ratan for Netrokona's Mohanganj, Md Asadul Haque Bhuyan for Netrokona's Kendua were picked as AL candidates.

Nader Bakht for Sunamganj Sadar, Md Abul Kalam Chowdhury for Sunamganj's Chhatak, Md Mizanur Rashid Bhuyan for Sunamjanj's Jagannathpur, Md Jewel Ahmed for Moulvibazar's Kamalganj, Sipar Uddin Ahmed for Moulvibazar's Kulaura, Shridham Das Gupta for Habiganj's Madhabpur, Golam Rashul Rahel Chowdhury for Habiganj's Nabiganj, Md Shawkat Hossain Bhuiyan for Cumilla's Chandina, Omar Faruk Khan for Feni's Daganbhuiyan, Abdul Quader for Noakhali's Basurhat, Nirmalendu Chowdhury for Khagrachhari Sadar, Moktader Mawla Selim for Chattogram's Sandeep and Md Zahirul Islam for Bandarban's Lama were declared as the candidates for mayoral race.

The Election Commission (EC) on December 2 announced the election schedule for the 61 municipalities.

According to the schedule, the deadline for submission of nomination papers is December 20, while the date for scrutinising them is December 22 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 29.

Electronic voting machines will be used in 29 municipalities in the second phase elections. EC has also announced the schedule for the third phase, to be held in 64 municipalities on January 30, 2021.