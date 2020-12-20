Video
10 held for taking drugs in C'nawabganj

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Dec 19: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) in an anti-drug drive arrested ten persons on charges of taking drugs at Rehaichar in Chapainawabganj municipal area on Saturday.
On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted the drive in the area at 1.30 pm and arrested them while taking drugs, a RAB official said.
The RAB team also recovered phensidyl, hemp and heroin from their possessions.
Later, they were handed over to the police of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station.


