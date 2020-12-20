10 held for taking drugs in C'nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Dec 19: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) in an anti-drug drive arrested ten persons on charges of taking drugs at Rehaichar in Chapainawabganj municipal area on Saturday.

On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted the drive in the area at 1.30 pm and arrested them while taking drugs, a RAB official said.

The RAB team also recovered phensidyl, hemp and heroin from their possessions.

Later, they were handed over to the police of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station.





