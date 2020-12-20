Migration sector to turn around after pandemic, says minister

Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Minister Imran Ahmed on Saturday said the country's migration sector would turn around as some new markets including Romania, Croatia Uzbekistan and Seychelles are likely to start recruiting migrants from Bangladesh soon after the Covid 19 pandemic.

To ensure smooth and transparent migration of the migrants, the ministry has started preparing a database in the country. The country's recruiting agents would be able to send migrants to different countries in accordance with their demands from the database, he said while addressing a debate competition organized marking in observation of International Migration Day on Friday.

Debate for Democracy (DFD) organized the event at Dhaka's Bangladesh Film Development Corporation auditorium. Expatriates Welfare Secretary Dr. Ahmed Munirus Salehin also spoke at the programme as special guest.

In the debate competition on 'Sending skilled migrants will ensure safe migration', the debaters of Eastern University secured the trophy defeating the South East University debaters. Later, the minister distributed trophy, crest and certificate among the participants of the completion.

Imran Ahmed said the country's migration sector has faced huge trouble during the pandemic. Several thousand of migrants have returned to the country during the period. To provide necessary supports to the sector and the returnees, the government has taken various steps including loans and rehabilitation.

The minister said the government also given emphasis on registration of the middlemen of the recruiting agencies to avert fraudulence. The registration procedure is now under process.







