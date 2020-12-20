One held with 40,000 yaba tablets in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-4) raided a cattle-laden truck at Darus Salam Thana area of??Mirpur and arrested a drug dealer along with 40,000 yaba tablets at around 6:30pm on Friday.

The drug dealer was identified as Mohammad Yunus Hossain, 38, of Cox's Bazar district.

RAB-4 Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury said that a truck loaded with four cows, a mobile phone and Tk 12,920 in cash were seized during the raid.

On secret information, a team of RAB-4 raided the truck and arrested Yunus, he said.

During the primary interrogation, the arrestee revealed that they had been collecting yaba from Chittagong and Cox's Bazar areas for a long time and transporting those in trucks, covered vans, pickups and private cars to various areas, including Mirpur in the capital Dhaka, added the official.

Legal action has been taken against the arrested person. -UNB







