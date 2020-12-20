Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 19: The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases reached 28,671 amid the frequent rising trend in the daily infection rate in recent days only in the district.

"The number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 28,671 in the district as 124 new patients were diagnosed with the lethal virus at eight laboratories in Chattogram," civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, said

Besides, a total of 26,131 coronavirus patients have so far recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 91.14 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.

The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real- time PCR tests were found negative, he said.

Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that the death toll from the virus rose to 340 with two fatalities reported afresh in the last 24 hours.

Of the total infected people, 23,355 are the residents of the port city and the rest 5302 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district.

A total of 1,278 samples were tested at eight authorized laboratories in the district during the time.

Besides, 1,941 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city.







