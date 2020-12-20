Stamps to reach new generation hands: Jabbar

Minister of Post and Telecommunication Mustafa Jabbar on Saturday said that stamps are the best outfits for acquiring extraordinary knowledge and this stamp of knowledge must be reached at the hands of the new generation.

The minister urged all to come forward to encourage the new generation to increase the number of stamp collectors as well as stamp exhibitions at national and international levels.

The Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the 4th Bangladesh National Stamp Exhibition of Banglapex-2020 at Virtual Platform in Dhaka, said a press release.

M Afzal Hossain, Secretary, Posts and Telecommunication Division, M Siraj Uddin, Director General, President of International Philatelic Association Bernie Belton, spoke on the occasion.

Bangladesh National Philatelic Association official Monir Hossain hosted the webinar from Australia.

Officials of Bangladesh Philatelic Association and Postal Department were present on the occasion.

Highlighting the historical importance of the stamps, Jabbar, said that postal stamps bear the testimony as a carrier of the history of a country and nation by highlighting diversified history, culture, heritage, important personalities or historical archeological features.

He said time has come to revamp the post office, adding that the scope of work in the post office has increased manifold as the correspondence and manual communication system has been changed in digital format.

"The need for a post office to transport goods through the postal system has increased more than any time in the past,"he said.

Jabbar said the next trade in the digital world opened up a new era and keeping this in view trade will also be digitalized and post office will play an unimaginable role in digital trade by utilizing the huge network and infrastructure available across the country.

Jointly organized by the Directorate of Post, Bangladesh Philatelic Federation and Bangladesh National Philatelic Association (BNPA), the virtual stamp exhibition will continue till December 30. -BSS





