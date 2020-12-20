Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Helping students overcome fear of speaking in English

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has challenged the country's education system, 'Take Initiative and Speak' seems to have emerged as a popular online platform for many Dhaka University (DU) students eager to learn English.
As many as 30 students from various deferments of DU participated in the training programme, conducted virtually through Zoom, from October 23 to November 30 by five trainers from home and abroad. The project was organised by the American Council for International Education as part of WYLET Alumni Grants Program, funded by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the US Department of State.
"The initiative has helped me overcome theinhibitions I had due to my inability to communicate fluently in English. Now I have gathered enough confidence to appear in any oral test," said Bushra Jahan Oishy, a third-year student of DU English department.
The objective of the project was not only to make the participants proficient in spoken English, but also to make them conscious of different cultures around the world through discussions on cultures, festivals and cuisines of different nations, said lead trainer of the project, Jarin Tasnim Raisa (K-L YES alumna).
"Considering the importance of communication skills in English globally and for the job market or higher studies, the initiative was taken," said Raisa. "My objective was to make the participants speak at least for five minutes on any topic after completion of the course, but they can now speak on any topic fluently for at least 30 minutes."
American trainers Tia Jennings and Narine Baghdasaryan (FLEX alumna) were involved in the project as resource persons, while Tahmid Azad Sohan, a fourth-year student of DU, Sadman Sakib (K-L YES alumna), a student of Dhaka Commerce College, and Programme Officer of iEARN-BD Faruque Ratul provided assistance to the initiative.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
35.24 lakh tonnes Boro rice expected in Rajshahi div
10 held for taking drugs in C'nawabganj
Migration sector to turn around after pandemic, says minister
One held with 40,000 yaba tablets in city
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Those talking on sculpture are traders in religion: Hanif
Stamps to reach new generation hands: Jabbar
Helping students overcome fear of speaking in English


Latest News
BAF to get high-performance fighter planes: PM
Five shops gutted in Noakhali’s Haita
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Federer training, committed to playing Australian Open
Minister: Country’s economic situation now good as COVID-19 is under control
US tech stars quit Silicon Valley as politics, pandemic weigh
Human chain in Manikganj against vandalism of sculpture
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Former Manikganj MP Samsuddin dies from coronavirus
Most Read News
Sarder M A Hamid: Unsung scholar and social worker
Joypurhat bus-train collision kills 11
Poet Arabinda gets Mahbubul Hoque Shakil Padak
Joypurhat train-bus collision death toll rises to 12
Strategic nexus of Indian engagement in the 1971 war
New Zealand draw first blood in Pakistan T20 series
Man held with gold bars at Sylhet airport
Australia dismiss India for 36 - their lowest ever Test score
RU student 'commits suicide' at home in Patuakhali
3rd bomb found at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft