

Grim face of ship breaking industry



However, the devastation incurred in terms of the human lives loss, the health issue of our people and the environmental degradation are the matter of serious concerns. No one will disagree that the ship breaking sector in Bangladesh, has tremendous positive impact on the country's economy. Regrettably, it has been expanding uncontrollably and without fulfilling its obligation towards its workers and towards the environment--on which the unbridled growth has had severe damaging impact. Local ship breaking companies are illegally importing the ships those contain toxic element for scrapping purposes.



Workers in this industry work mostly without protective gear and are exposed to all sorts of toxins. The primary reason why Bangladesh tops the charts is because there is much money to be made here at the cost of human lives. There is little or no investment by the breakers nor are there any concerted efforts, either by the government or companies, to contain pollutants and ensure safe working environments. Undoubtedly, obsolete ships come to die in countries like Bangladesh due to weak regulation, since it is apparent that ship owners prefer to avert international waste laws and regulations. In addition, wage of the workers is unimaginably low considering the health risks.



If we look at the toxic materials that come out of a dead ship being broken up, we begin to comprehend the gravity of the situation. For instance, while extracting asbestos, workers are exposed to it, which can cause lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis. Heavy metals including mercury are not disposed properly. Mercury may cause serious damage to the nervous system. Lead is another metal that can cause permanent retardation, hearing impairment, loss of vision amongst other things. Mineral oil is serious business; it can cause explosions, and if it seeps into the ground or water bodies, it can kill fish and even humans who drink the contaminated water.



Proper implementation of the Labour Act 2006 can ensure labour right, and Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act 1995 can ensure environmental security. This law suggests "Environmental Clearance Certificate" is a must for every industry--from the Department of Environment, Ministry of Forest and Environment. We hope that government will address the issue with adequate importance.

