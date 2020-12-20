Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Grim face of ship breaking industry

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Grim face of ship breaking industry

Grim face of ship breaking industry

Currently, Bangladesh is the most preferred destination for scrapping old ships. Consequently, the ship breaking industry has been flourished largely in recent time. Despite earning high revenue, the ship-breaking industry of the country neither complies with health nor environmental guideline. It is a disgrace that the top ship-recycling country in the world, has utterly failed to regulate the business effectively. As a result frequent death, injury and pollution continue.

However, the devastation incurred in terms of the human lives loss, the health issue of our people and the environmental degradation are the matter of serious concerns. No one will disagree that the ship breaking sector in Bangladesh, has tremendous positive impact on the country's economy. Regrettably, it has been expanding uncontrollably and without fulfilling its obligation towards its workers and towards the environment--on which the unbridled growth has had severe damaging impact. Local ship breaking companies are illegally importing the ships those contain toxic element for scrapping purposes.

Workers in this industry work mostly without protective gear and are exposed to all sorts of toxins. The primary reason why Bangladesh tops the charts is because there is much money to be made here at the cost of human lives. There is little or no investment by the breakers nor are there any concerted efforts, either by the government or companies, to contain pollutants and ensure safe working environments. Undoubtedly, obsolete ships come to die in countries like Bangladesh due to weak regulation, since it is apparent that ship owners prefer to avert international waste laws and regulations. In addition, wage of the workers is unimaginably low considering the health risks.

If we look at the toxic materials that come out of a dead ship being broken up, we begin to comprehend the gravity of the situation. For instance, while extracting asbestos, workers are exposed to it, which can cause lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis. Heavy metals including mercury are not disposed properly. Mercury may cause serious damage to the nervous system. Lead is another metal that can cause permanent retardation, hearing impairment, loss of vision amongst other things. Mineral oil is serious business; it can cause explosions, and if it seeps into the ground or water bodies, it can kill fish and even humans who drink the contaminated water.

Proper implementation of the Labour Act 2006 can ensure labour right, and Bangladesh Environment Conservation Act 1995 can ensure environmental security. This law suggests "Environmental Clearance Certificate" is a must for every industry--from the Department of Environment, Ministry of Forest and Environment. We hope that government will address the issue with adequate importance.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Grim face of ship breaking industry
We hope India will now come forward bridging the gaps
From homeless refugees to victims of human trafficking  
Lucrative opportunity for our RMG
Uphold the spirit and triumph of Victory Day
Buyers' delaying payment, causing woe for apparel industry
Our poor ranking in global knowledge index
Haphazard situation of Aminbazar landfill


Latest News
BAF to get high-performance fighter planes: PM
Five shops gutted in Noakhali’s Haita
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Federer training, committed to playing Australian Open
Minister: Country’s economic situation now good as COVID-19 is under control
US tech stars quit Silicon Valley as politics, pandemic weigh
Human chain in Manikganj against vandalism of sculpture
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Former Manikganj MP Samsuddin dies from coronavirus
Most Read News
Sarder M A Hamid: Unsung scholar and social worker
Joypurhat bus-train collision kills 11
Poet Arabinda gets Mahbubul Hoque Shakil Padak
Joypurhat train-bus collision death toll rises to 12
Strategic nexus of Indian engagement in the 1971 war
New Zealand draw first blood in Pakistan T20 series
Man held with gold bars at Sylhet airport
Australia dismiss India for 36 - their lowest ever Test score
RU student 'commits suicide' at home in Patuakhali
3rd bomb found at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft