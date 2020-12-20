Low internet speed hampering online classes

Dear Sir

In recent years, internet users in Bangladesh have been increasing at a steady rate. Even in the slums of Dhaka, broadband internet connection is available. However, mobile internet speed is still unreliable at times.



Many students rely on mobile internet as they don't have broadband internet or laptop. Some use it during exams so that they are safe in case of load shedding or if their broadband internet goes down. On many occasions, students cannot join their classroom, get disconnected, and cannot hear properly due to poor internet speed. This is really frustrating as it builds up stress and sometimes, they cannot join at all. In September, a mobile data speed test revealed that Bangladesh has ranked 133rd for mobile internet--behind Uganda. Even most of our neighbour countries have much higher mobile data speed in comparison to ours. So, mobile network operators should strive towards improving the mobile internet speed so that students can attend their classes without any issues.



As many students are facing problems attending online classes through mobile data, we hope that authorities responsible will address the issue and solve this problem.



Mazharul Alam Munna

Via email