

Saga of intellectuals



Ours is a society that is changing so fast and, to cope with this pace, intellectuals constantly and consistently need to be updated. With the advent of the internet and mobile phone, information and any source of knowledge are at the palm of our hands. Hence, these days, and intellectual needs to be very proactive and advanced along with being a person of fecund imagination and rationale. No doubt, an intellectual without a vision; without a commitment to change; without having the energy of action to transform society and people is not an intellectual to the core. Sitting on an armchair- thinking and ruminating day and night- will not bring anything good, rather he or she has to have a concrete framework of knowledge and a comprehensive and logical vision for shaping and moulding the society from outside and within.



Only utopian intellectualism which according to Donskis "emerges as a passionate questioning, even rejection, of the present in favour of tomorrow or yesterday" will fail, unless we think about the present nature of the society and government, and thereby take action to have a continuous change for the betterment. Indeed, many famous writers, philosophers, and scientists have severely criticized the role of established intellectuals who merely perform their knowledge to show themselves off just to establish themselves as public intellectuals or to be popular.



Noam Chomsky terms, "The intellectuals are specialists in defamation, they are basically political commissars, they are the ideological administrators, the most threatened by dissidence." On the Contrary, Edward Said uplifts them as he considers an intellectual is "[S]omeone able to speak the truth�". Said proclaims that an intellectual must talk against the oppressive regime and he or she will not do anything for personal gain.

Foucault once tried to say that knowledge is produced through critical thinking; however, this relationship is not apolitical; instead, this is pretty much connected with power dynamics. So, an intellectual should not be seen as an angel too. Again, Gramsci apprehended that intellectuals might work with crook political leaders to exert subtle hegemonic power just to divert the attention of the people to an unimportant thing, or to, gain their consent to materialize their agendas. It is far more difficult for common people to understand. Nowadays, according to Chomsky, media plays the role of intellectuals and implicitly 'manufacture consent' especially in favour of the ruling party or anyone who exercises power. Precisely speaking, the scenario is more complicated than that, as such, the notion of intellectualism is highly contested and questioned oftentimes.

Nonetheless, we cannot deny the need for intellectuals in our society. It is proven that their role is immense in shaping and forming a society.

If we look back to our Martyred Intellectual Day, which is observed on 14th December each year to commemorate the memory of intellectuals who were brutally killed in the hands of the oppressive West Pakistani occupation forces during the 1971 liberation war, question arises- why did the West Pakistani régime do so? The answer is very clear- they just wanted to cripple the emerging nation-Bangladesh. They knew that these intellectuals can contribute a lot in the time of the liberation war. So, on 25th March, they swooped on the houses and residents of the intellectuals identified by the Razakar, Al Badar, and Al-Shams who were then appointed by the then Pakistani military. They dragged them from the houses, tortured them, killed them, and even raped them in front of the family members.



This is not a common killing mission or a homicide; it is a well-designed and well-executed task to annihilate a group of future leaders from the imagination and map of a nation. Yes, from the surface level, we can term it as madness and cannot fathom the consequence of it all on a sudden. But, this is not madness; nor it is killing for the sake of killing or taking revenge. West Pakistani military knew this nation would rise again like a phoenix bird. They have observed, seen, and experienced the inner power of the common people of this country.



And, they also apprehended, the country will be well guided, well-shaped, and would upsurge from this rummage of destruction if only the top-class intellectuals stay alive. So, with the help of the local collaborators, they committed this monstrous job- a genocide indeed. UN has recently declared this atrocious action as genocide to commemorate the souls of the victims.



Now, we are a liberated nation. And, we have progressed a lot. But, the irony is that we have not earned and achieved our development strategically and systematically. We went forward, achieved some goals, but we accomplished them in a very haphazard way. That is why, after being on the high road of development, yet we cannot fathom properly how to take a strategic and well-planned decision and to implement it without the help or intervention of the foreign people. Thus, our development does not become a sustainable one.



Why is this? This has many things to do with the killing of intellectuals during 1971. The country has lost the people who could have suggested, advised, and actively participated in reforming and rebuilding this new nation. The newly independent country felt their absence immensely and still, we miss their contribution and cry for these great individuals of the Bengali nation. Having missed their service, we have not got a solid basement for our country and the country still reels back. The newly independent country became flooded with a lot of pseudo-intellectuals and corrupt leaders. Even, they dared not to kill Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the great leader and founder of Bangladesh.



After being liberated in 1971, we got a lot of promising intellectuals. However, some of them were persecuted by the so-called terrorists-our own people. The recent death of Humayun Azad, Avijit Roy, and Dipon inevitably suggests that we do not live in a free country. We as a nation fought for our freedom of speech, struggled for our rightful existence in this nation, but alas! still, we witness how people are hacked to death in broad daylight; how intellectuals are arrested for raising their voice against the oppressive regime; how different Acts and Laws curtail our everyday freedom. Even, in many cases, young people are afraid of having a political discussion in an open area. Extrajudicial killing and lynching have become a common practice.

A good government is born out of criticism. Bangladesh is losing that culture day by day. Even the people of this country cannot withstand criticism. The intellectual practice is more or less seen as a disdainful work. Nowadays, students do not cultivate an atmosphere of intellectual practice. Even educational institutions are busy with focusing on providing market and job-oriented education. Mainstream media are busy with broadcasting cheap entertain based programs. Currently, intellectuals can easily be bought and sold to the highest bidders as they shun their morale and strong ideological practices. They have so deviated that people do look upon them with a suspicious look. Most of them have become partisan.



And, thus we see, though as a nation we are thriving forwardly; deep inside, we do have our lamentations, sighs, scars, and sorrows. And, the world knows, we are the champion in corruption and corruption has turned into the new religion of our country.



Nonetheless, we have to march forward. We need to take help from our history. Our Padma Bridge is almost done. Hopefully, Metro Rail will be completed soon. Our political leaders must commit that they will create an environment of freedom of speech where intellectual people, writers, educationists, philosophers, journalists, and teachers, etc can share and exchange their views and opinions freely.



Government, whoever in power, will entertain all sorts of criticism to uphold the spirit of democracy. They will not create a culture of fear. We must try to solve our crucial problems in a dialogic way. In this blessed time of Mujib Year and, especially as we are going to celebrate 50 years of our independence, I believe, above mentioned expectations would not be great expectations. We must inculcate an environment for intellectuals and young people need to follow the footsteps of intellectuals if we want to thrive as a nation.

The writer is an Assistant Professor, Department of English, Daffodil International University







