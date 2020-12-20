

Post pandemic digitalization of education



Promoting the digitalization process in schools means allowing students to access the benefits of their future and technically shaping their mind. Every district of Bangladesh can monitor the digital learning platform and allowing expert teachers in a different area can be trained with their knowledge to reach beyond the classroom. The flexibility of the new concept for the updated experience can begin with a small course online and the response can be observed. Digitalization in school is the possibility to build learning modules in a faster way which can create a variety of practical learning materials that could satisfy a board range of needs for different competencies and different levels and roles of departments. And the unemployment rate can reduce because many competent and skilled teachers can get involved online or from home.



We have seen a lot of technological changes in the past decades as new systems, platforms and applications have paved the way for new pedagogies and new ways of approaching the learning process. Now schools need to adopt technologies designed to help educators teach more comprehensively, which would enable students of all learning styles to grasp concepts at a deeper level.



COVID-19 has made all of us confirm that the education of children is now progressing upon applying digital teaching with the latest technologies. We should not forget that the benefits of technology depend on the way children, parents and teachers choose to use it to enhance learning. When used well for educational purposes, the latest technologies can help create opportunities for more active and meaningful learning experiences.



Digitalization and transformation of teaching and learning in Bangladesh disseminate knowledge; it is addressed as education technology or shortly known as "EdTech". Since Bangladesh could not be well established in applying digital devices throughout its whole areas, the education system is still preoccupied by archaic equipment and methods, such as chalkboards, books, or other conventional classroom-based education modes. Teachers and learners are not adequately trained on using digital equipment. But, COVD-19 has made us compelled to transmit our education system from the back dated or outdated tools to the digital tools. While educational institutes are lock downed, there's no alternative to make our institutions digitalized and well accustomed to use modern technology in all our education systems.



At present, the digital technologies such as multimedia, YouTube, Ted Talks, Twitter, LinkedIn, online study applications and other web-based technologies are challenging the traditional education schemes.



The new phase of learning has begun and involves various advanced techniques in our country due to COVID-19 as few are mentioned here;

1. Online courses: Digitalization makes the learning easy from distant places by attending different online courses, which are developed by experts who have unmatched proficiency in their specific field and can give you the experience of real-time learning by designing their own online course.

2. Online exams: Digitization gave way to the online exam, making the examination process convenient for both teachers and students.

3. Digital textbooks: Digitalization has given a pace to make the digital textbooks which are named as e-textbooks and e-texts. Digital textbooks provide an interactive interface in which the students have access to multimedia content such as videos, interactive presentations, and hyperlinks.

4. Animation: This is a captivating approach in which students learn in a better manner. By offering a visual representation of the topic, students grasp the concept in a more understandable manner. Even the toughest topics can be presented in a simplified way with the help of animation.



Besides, digitalization brings the educational world in our handful within a short while. Online all resources are easily managed whenever necessary. We are running into the 21st century where technology knows no bounds. This is the phase of radical development where technology is taking over every niche and corner. Smartphones, laptops, and tablets are no more unknown words. During this phase the education system is evolving for the sake of betterment, as this generation's students are not born to be confined by the limits of simple learning; their curiosity is vast and cannot be catered with educational systems that were designed earlier.



Covid-19 has compelled us to digitalize the whole educational system of our country; we don't have any option left to think of going back to the old and traditional methods for continuing the education of our children without the digitalization in all phases of teaching and learning with the best use of technology. We must agree with Jenny Arledge as he said, "Technology can become the 'wings' that will allow the educational world to fly farther and faster than ever before; if we will allow it."So, tomorrow's education is digital education in Bangladesh even after Covid-19.

Dr Md Mahmudul Hassan is

an Education Researcher and

Principal, Daffodil International

School (DIS), Dhaka













