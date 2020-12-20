Shinepukur Ceramics 23rd AGM held

The 23rd Annual General Meeting of Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd held virtually on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by Salman F Rahman, Vice-Chairman of the Company, says a press release.

Iqbal Ahmed, Director, O. K. Chowdhury, Director, Barrister Faheemul Huq, Independent Director, Mohammed Humayun Kabir, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Mohammad Asad Ullah, Executive Director and Company Secretary attended the meeting.

Shinepukur Ceramics Limited declared 2 per cent cash dividend for the year ended 30th June 2020 in its 23rd Annual General Meeting.

The Company achieved sales of Tk.1,205.08 million and earned a gross profit and net profit of Tk.185.86 million and Tk.31.59 million respectively for the year ended 30th June 2020. The Shareholders approved the Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 30th June, 2020, 2% cash dividend, appointment of Directors and appointment of Auditors for the year 2020-21.





