

Renata declares 130pc cash dividend and 10pc stock dividend

Dr. Sarwar Ali, Chairman of the Board presided over the meeting which was also attended by notables including Renata's CEO and Managing Director Kaiser Kabir, as well as Directors Zahida Fizza Kabir, Sajeda Farisa Kabir, Mridul Chowdhury, Tanya Tazeen Karim, Nehal Ahmed, Ejaj Ahmad, Company Secretary Md. Jubayer Alam, senior executives and shareholders.

In 2019-20, both Renata's net sales and net profit grew by8.0 per cent and 8.7 per cent respectively.

The end-of-year earning per share (EPS) stood at Taka 46.62.















Renata Ltd declared130 per cent cash dividend and 10 per cent stock dividend (bonus share) for the year 2019-20 at their 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) through Digital Platform recently, says a press release.Dr. Sarwar Ali, Chairman of the Board presided over the meeting which was also attended by notables including Renata's CEO and Managing Director Kaiser Kabir, as well as Directors Zahida Fizza Kabir, Sajeda Farisa Kabir, Mridul Chowdhury, Tanya Tazeen Karim, Nehal Ahmed, Ejaj Ahmad, Company Secretary Md. Jubayer Alam, senior executives and shareholders.In 2019-20, both Renata's net sales and net profit grew by8.0 per cent and 8.7 per cent respectively.The end-of-year earning per share (EPS) stood at Taka 46.62.