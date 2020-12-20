Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EBL receives IFC award

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has been awarded by International Finance Corporation (IFC) under World Bank Group as the Best Partner for equipment trade in South Asia under Global Trade Finance Programme, says a press release.
IFC's 9th Annual Trade Awards held recently recognised the partners' leadership in providing trade finance in emerging markets.
EBL has been utilizing IFC's facilities to support international trade businesses, offshore banking, and FCY funding requirements of its customers.
 Managing Director and CEO of EBL Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "It has been an honor and privilege to have received this award which reflects how effectively and efficiently EBL has been supporting the businesses of the country by using its global correspondent banking and DFI relationship. It ensures a win-win outcome for the partners including customers engaged, Development Financial Institutions, global correspondent banks and EBL."
Makiko Toyoda, Acting Head of IFC's Global Trade Finance Program said "We would like to offer our sincere appreciation for Eastern Bank's partnership in the Global Trade Finance Program".
EBL has been active under the Global Trade Finance Program of IFC since long. Strong monitoring, quality customer base and global DFIs and bank partners have made EBL one of the most valuable brands in country's banking industry.
Through its relationship with DFIs including International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank Group,Asian Development Bank (ADB), DEG - German Development Finance Institution, FMO - Dutch Development Bank, PROPARCO - French Development Financial Institution, OPEC Fund for international Development (OFID), OeEB -Development bank of Austria etc. EBL supports short and long term requirements of valued customers .
EBL wins award from ADB as well as "leading SME Trade Bank for 2020". In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic IFC and ADB have increased the line for EBL with extended tenor as well.DEG, FMO and OeEBalso came up with new facilities for EBL.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
German business morale ticks up in December
Shinepukur Ceramics 23rd AGM held
Vistara allows passengers to book tickets directly on Google
United Airlines to resume Boeing 737 MAX flights in February
Serene Air allowed to operate flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE
Renata declares 130pc cash dividend and 10pc stock dividend
ICB Okays 5pc stock and 5pc cash dividend
EBL receives IFC award


Latest News
Five shops gutted in Noakhali’s Haita
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Federer training, committed to playing Australian Open
Minister: Country’s economic situation now good as COVID-19 is under control
US tech stars quit Silicon Valley as politics, pandemic weigh
Human chain in Manikganj against vandalism of sculpture
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Former Manikganj MP Samsuddin dies from coronavirus
Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine
Most Read News
Sarder M A Hamid: Unsung scholar and social worker
Joypurhat bus-train collision kills 11
Poet Arabinda gets Mahbubul Hoque Shakil Padak
Joypurhat train-bus collision death toll rises to 12
Strategic nexus of Indian engagement in the 1971 war
New Zealand draw first blood in Pakistan T20 series
Man held with gold bars at Sylhet airport
Australia dismiss India for 36 - their lowest ever Test score
RU student 'commits suicide' at home in Patuakhali
3rd bomb found at Dhaka airport
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft