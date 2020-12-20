Video
Infinix Hot 10 available now

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Smartphone maker's infinix announced Hot 10 in Dhaka. The latest model in the company's HOT series tailored for young people who demand an amazing smartphone gaming experience. With a 5200 mAh battery, and powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor, Hot 10 will be a game changer for those who want great gaming experience on their smartphones, says a press release.
The Infinix Hot 10 is fitted with a 6.78" HD + plus Infinity O display, and MediaTek Helio G70 processor for the ultimate gaming experience.
The phone runs with Android 10 and features a 5200 mAh biggest yet slimmer battery, with a 34-days standby life.
It boasts an 8 MP front camera with dual flash and 16 MP rear camera with quad flash. It is backed by 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, with a dedicated microSD slot available allowing expandability to up to 512GB.
"Infinix believes in providing its consumers with the best and hassle free experience. The Hot 10 is a powerful device perfect for the user of today for all kinds of content consumption and user scenarios," said Mr. Jackie Chen, Country Head, Infinix Bangladesh.
Infinix Hot 10 is a compact and powerful phone that offers a great consistent experience and excellent value for money. With a powerful processor, classy display, and beefy battery, the Hot 10 has been launched in the market as the most exclusive budget-friendly phone with state-of-the-art features. Hot 10 will hit shelves in Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Ocean Wave and Moonlight Jade. It will be available in two versions: 4GB 128GB for BDT. 12,999.


