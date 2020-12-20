Infinix Hot 10 available now

Smartphone maker's infinix announced Hot 10 in Dhaka. The latest model in the company's HOT series tailored for young people who demand an amazing smartphone gaming experience. With a 5200 mAh battery, and powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor, Hot 10 will be a game changer for those who want great gaming experience on their smartphones, says a press release.

The Infinix Hot 10 is fitted with a 6.78" HD + plus Infinity O display, and MediaTek Helio G70 processor for the ultimate gaming experience.

The phone runs with Android 10 and features a 5200 mAh biggest yet slimmer battery, with a 34-days standby life.

It boasts an 8 MP front camera with dual flash and 16 MP rear camera with quad flash. It is backed by 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, with a dedicated microSD slot available allowing expandability to up to 512GB.

"Infinix believes in providing its consumers with the best and hassle free experience. The Hot 10 is a powerful device perfect for the user of today for all kinds of content consumption and user scenarios," said Mr. Jackie Chen, Country Head, Infinix Bangladesh.

Infinix Hot 10 is a compact and powerful phone that offers a great consistent experience and excellent value for money. With a powerful processor, classy display, and beefy battery, the Hot 10 has been launched in the market as the most exclusive budget-friendly phone with state-of-the-art features. Hot 10 will hit shelves in Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Ocean Wave and Moonlight Jade. It will be available in two versions: 4GB 128GB for BDT. 12,999.



















