Strong China sales boost Nike results, shares rise

NEW YORK, Dec 19: Nike scored a big jump in China sales in the second quarter and reported better-than-expected results on Friday, following a coronavirus hit earlier in the year.

After suffering declines in revenues in the last two quarters, Nike reported an increase in sales in the quarter ending November 30 as it has bolstered direct selling efforts to consumers in the wake of upheaval in the retail industry.

The sports giant said more than 90 per centof company-owned stores are now open, with some at reduced hours. However, the company continues to experience declines in customer traffic in many regions due to Covid-19, Nike said.

Net income rose 12 per centfrom the year-ago period to $1.3 billion following a nine per centincrease in revenues to $11.2 billion. -AFP

















