Sunday, 20 December, 2020, 2:56 PM
Home Business

Evaly celebrates 2nd anniversary

Published : Sunday, 20 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Evaly celebrates 2nd anniversary

Evaly celebrates 2nd anniversary

Two years after the establishment of domestic e-commerce-based marketplace Evaly.com Limited has entered its third year. On this occasion, the organisation celebrated its founding anniversary with several events, says a press release.
On Wednesday (December 16) this day is celebrated at the Residential Model School and College ground of the capital with a limited range of formalities due to corona pandemic.
At the beginning of the event, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyred freedom fighters on the occasion of the Great Victory Day.
According to Evaly sources, this year the founding anniversary is celebrated in a small scale with its own staff and a limited number of customers and vendors, rather than any large-scale event due to corona pandemic.
Besides, personnel from several e-commerce, information and communication technology sectors of the country were also present as invited guests at the event.
At this time, the crest of honor was given to one of the best sellers of Evaly and the CEO of Evaly Mohammed Rassel named 'Fair Electronics' as the best seller of the year.
Besides among the best sellers, PHP Group, Hero, Runner, TVS, Coca-Cola, Partex Group, Flora Limited, Aftab Group, Akhtar Furniture and many more are honored with crest.
Mohammad Rassel, founder and CEO of Evaly, recalled the great Victory Day as well as the great martyrs of 1971 and said that "just as Bangladesh would not have been born without the birth of Bangabandhu, Digital Bangladesh might not have been born without the birth of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Today we are very happy that we have successfully completed two years and the biggest contributors to this success are Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the dreamer of Digital Bangladesh, and SajeebWazed Joy, the architect of Digital Bangladesh. The birth of Evaly is inspired by the way they are taking the country digitally through their tireless work. And it has become possible by the inspiration of Junaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister (ICT), ECAB, BASIS, all medias customers and vendors. Moreover, our skilled workers are working relentlessly day and night to give the customers their desired services. I cordially thank and appreciate all of you."
At the same time, the chairman of Evaly, Shamima Nasrin said, 'Evaly started with only seven to eight members and today it has become a family of more than eight hundred members. But we have a long way to go. Besides, e-commerce has to be taken to each and every corner of the country. The way customers and vendors are helping us and trusting us, we believe that we will be able to successfully fulfill this important responsibility within a short period of time.
Finally, the formality of the day ends with the cutting of the cake.


